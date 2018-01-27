TAMPA – Tampa is under siege! The parade of pirates set sail in Hillsborough Bay Saturday, January 27, as part of the annual Gasparilla festival in Tampa.

Over 750 swashbucklers aboard the Jose Gasparilla pirate ship and dozens of other boats made their way to the Seddon Channel between Davis and Harbor Islands.

The scallywags finally arrived at the Tampa Convention Center and demanded the key to the city from Mayor Bob Buckhorn. Once onshore, the pirates invaded the streets with 103 floats, three marching bands and more than 50 Krewes. They shared beads and other treasures with thousands of onlookers along the nearly five-mile parade route.

Festivities will continue into the evening with the Gasparilla Pirate Street Festival, which features live music, food and entertainment.

The annual Gasparilla festival is named after pirate Jose Gaspar who terrorized the coastal waters of west Florida during the late 18th and early 19th centuries.