CHARLOTTE COUNTY – A crash in Charlotte County leaves one person dead after authorities say the driver attempted to pass a school bus.

It happened at the intersection of State Road 31 and Cook Brown Road around 5 P.M. Friday, January 36, when deputies say William Perry attempted to pass a school bus and collided with a vehicle in the northbound lane of State Road 31.

After the collision, Perry’s vehicle spun into the southbound lane of 31 and collided with a third vehicle.

Three other people involved in the crash were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.