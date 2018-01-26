SARASOTA – What if we told you a lot of the traffic you see on I-75 could be your own fault?

Sitting in bumper to bumper traffic on I-75… no one likes it but we have to do it. A lot of times it’s because of a crash, but other times, “Vying for the same space on the roadway which is gonna cause a little more of a back up especially when you’re exiting to and from the interstate.”

So even when you’re driving 70 miles per hour, you always need to bring what State Trooper Kenn Watson calls “good situational awareness” and be ready to move over or slow down.

“Because we have this additional traffic, obviously there’s gonna be more opportunity for crashes and that’s why paying attention is paramount this time of year.”

And for the times you do see a crash or a breakdown, know the Florida Highway Patrol and AAA are on it.

“They do go in as a priority because they’re considered a not safe area, and we highly recommend you also call the Highway Department because that way they will come out and put your cones around your car.”

“We obviously try to clear it as quickly as we can. We wanna get everything off that roadway so we can continue to have that smooth flow of traffic.”

But Watson says a lot of traffic from crashes is caused by rubbernecking.

“A lot of folks that will stop and look and have cellphones and they’re taking photographs of the crash scene, and this is where we have those secondary crashes.”

“Let your passenger go ahead take all the video whatever you want.”

“You’re twice as likely to get in an accident using your cellphone, so turn it off.”

But remember, your main goal is to safely make it to your destination.

“You simply cannot do that if you’re filming and driving and trying to pay attention.”