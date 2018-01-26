SARASOTA – Air Force Veteran Mike Cook suffered a traumatic brain injury.

“And that was complicated by diabetes and so my vision is not correctable,” said Cook.

He is graduating from Southeastern Guide Dog with Cameron, a yellow Lab.

“We are bonded from now on there’s no question about it, he responds to my commands without any problems,” said Cook.

The dogs will go through a very detailed program with strict requirements and not every dog will graduate.

“These dogs are responsible for somebody’s life by the time we had them over so we get five months to turn them into a guide dog,” said Carl Magers. He is a trainer at Southeastern Guide Dogs.

For three weeks Cook and eight other graduates learned how to become a team.

“The greatest tool that any of us has is the bond that we have been with our companion,” said Cook.

For more than 35 years, Southeastern Guide Dogs has provided students with guide, service and emotional support dogs at no cost. They rely solely on donations from the community.

“Our dogs give people independence and hope and every time we have another group of students graduate we are so excited to see them go out in the world and reach new dreams,” said Titus Herman, CEO of Southeastern Guide Dogs.

Cook suffers from Post and says Cameron lifts his spirit.

“Cameron is fair but firm he knows when it’s time to play and have a good time but he also knows when it’s time to be serious and that’s exactly what I need,” said Cook.

More than 3,000 people have graduated from the program at Southeastern Guide Dogs.