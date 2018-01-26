MANATEE COUNTY – A service dog helped change the life of a Manatee County College Student. To help show his gratitude, the man brought his dog to a magical meeting with his favorite Disney character.

As a mobility service dog, Atlas puts in a hard day’s work helping Julian Gavino.

“He helps me pick things up,” Gavino said. “Or open doors for me, drawers, he helps me get dressed and undressed; he can actually pull my wheelchair and stuff like that.”

Atlas also loves to have fun, especially with his favorite toy, Pluto.

Atlas was more than excited to meet his best pal look alike 🐾🐶💛 Posted by Julian Gavino on Friday, January 19, 2018

“He loves stuffed animals,” Gavino said. “But particularly he loved that one, so it’s his now, he sleeps with it. And ever since we started going to Disney, I thought he had to meet him.”

So Gavino brought Atlas to meet the life-size version of his favorite toy.

“It’s really a good moment for me to see him having fun,” Gavino said. “Because he works really hard, so I love taking him to Disney and meeting the characters, and it was like he got to meet the big stuffed version of him.”

The video has since gone Viral, and Gavino hopes the video can help bring awareness to the importance of service dogs for people living with chronic conditions. Gavino was born with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome.

“It’s a connective tissue disorder where you actually lack collagen in your body,” Gavino said. “So, if you can imagine, if you lack collagen that’s going to cause a lot of problems because it’s the stretchy stuff that can keep your joints safe, your heart safe.”

Atlas helped change his life, by allowing him to become more independent.

“Without him I’d still have to depend on everyone in my life,” Gavino said. “Which was so hard for me, when you become disabled, it takes a lot of your pride away sometimes, having to rely on everybody, so he’s just given me so much of that back.”

Gavino is just glad he could help bring a little happiness to Atlas.