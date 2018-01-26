SARASOTA – A Sarasota resident is starring in the German version of The Bachelor.

At home in Sarasota, Daniel Volz works as a real estate agent at Sotheby’s International Realty. But in Germany, he’s known as the heartthrob lead in one of the country’s most popular reality shows.

Volz stars in the current season of Der Bachelor, Germany’s version of the long-running ABC dating show The Bachelor.

According to the Herald-Tribune, Volz grew up in Berlin and moved to Sarasota, where his family’s vacation home was located, as a teenager around 1999. He hasn’t been back to Germany since it started airing and imagines it’ll be hard to visit now without being recognized.