SARASOTA – Most high schoolers don’t get to go to school and spend the day playing in mud, but for the Sarasota Military Academy Black Knight Raiders, it’s much deserved.

With push ups, crawling through obstacle courses and of course a little fun and games all in mud, the Sarasota Military Academy hosted their annual Mud Pit Day, Friday, January 26, a day to kick off the Raiders’ adventure season.

It’s a chance for new Raiders to get to know each other and get their first look at Raider competition, which is similar to the army’s best Ranger competition.

Raider Commander Tori Hostetler says Mud Day is tradition, even drawing old Raiders back to SMA.

Master Sgt. Browning says some of the Raiders spent more than a week working to transform the corner of their campus into the mud pit course.