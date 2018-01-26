SARASOTA – Riverview vs. Sarasota is a rivalry no matter what the sport, but the rivalry in girls basketball had become one-sided. The Sailors had beaten the Rams for eight straight seasons.

They were at Riverview and the Rams had a special halftime show tonight. It was like a mini-Radio City Music Hall as aspiring high school cheerleaders got the crowd going.

The Rams led 26–20 to begin the 3rd quarter but Kelly Brown hits Sophie Giardina who buries the 3–pointer to pull the Sailors closer.

Then Morgan Windsor making the Rams offense go. She goes down low to Lindsey Edwards goes to the left–hand for the lay–up and an 8–point lead. She had 28 points.

Then its Windsor to Marissa Souchak to Kaylee Carr who hits the 3.

The Sailors were pesky though and wouldn’t go away as Katie Meyer misses the jumper but Destinee Foxx is there for the follow and the Sailors eventually tied it but the Rams won beat the Sailors 60–51 for the first time in 9 years. Rams are 16–6, the Sailors 12–8.