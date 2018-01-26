SARASOTA – As the beginning of Spring Training 2018 quickly approaches, that old feeling of wanting to get out and play some baseball also emerges. The Baltimore Orioles help their fans out by holding a Dream Week.

John Fogerty might have said it best in a song. “Put me in coach. I’m ready to play today.” The almighty smell of freshly cut grass, sunshine, and the lure baseball.”

Rick Dempsey, former Orioles’ World Series catcher, now how his Dream Campers feel, “These guys are baseball fans, and they have baseball in their hearts. They absorb everything.”

It can be difficult to absorb everything when you are getting coached up by childhood idols.

“It’s great”, says Jason Mekosh, a lifelong Orioles fan. “I’m getting hitting tips from Al Bumbry, pitching lessons from Jim Palmer, and I’m just living the dream.”

Virgil Petty is 83 years old and he actually played professional baseball many years ago, so his daughter suggested he come to camp with his son, Dan. Baseball has been known to facilitate the father–son bonding experience.

“Its great being here with him”, explains Virgil. “Being here is a great memory for us. We plan to comeback. It’s just a lot of fun.”

The Oriole Way has been in place for more than 50 years, and it still holds strong today. It is a set way of doings things, and a way of carrying yourself. Check your ego at the door for the good of the team.

“I don’t think these players come here to see me. They like living a fantasy”, laughs Al Bumbry, a former World Series Centerfielder for the Orioles. “I teach them to het, and guys say thanks. One guy got 4 hits, so I felt pretty good.”

The action on the field is what they come for, but the experience of hearing the stories and rubbing elbows with their heroes is what they leave with.

“They are interesting”, Mekosh says. “They are just normal guys who happened to play in the Big Game.”