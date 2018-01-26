MANATEE COUNTY – A Sarasota man is killed in a crash near the intersection of U.S. 41 and Florida Boulevard in Manatee County last night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a driver in a 2002 Pontiac Grand Am improperly turned right from the middle lane on U.S. 41 onto Florida Boulevard.

A 2005 Suzuki GSX–R motorcycle carrying two people hit the Grand Am in the rear right side, sending both vehicles off the road.

The driver of the motorcycle 21-year- old Zachary Rogers, was killed and his passenger was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.