MANATEE COUNTY – A Florida winter season may feel warmer than up north but it doesn’t mean Floridians are immune to catching the flu.

Vilma Vega, CAN Community Health’s medical director, says the virus is evolving as it rapidly spreads.

“It’s usually through oral secretion so someone could cough in your face might have been infected with it and you can catch it. But it can be treatable and it can be prevented.”

The reason… less people getting flu shots and even more of a reason to get yours. But a shortage of vaccines in some areas leave many in a panic. Dr. Vega encourages us to be persistent.

“If it’s not in their physician’s office, they need to be going to their retail pharmacies or even asking at the health departments to find out where they can get flu vaccines.”

Once introduced, it’s your responsibility to protect your family.

“Mothers who have young children, please make sure you get vaccinated. The ones who are more at risk for having complications including death are the ones under the age of two and the elderly over the age of 65.”

Also those with diabetes, COPDs, cancer and HIV/AIDS are most susceptible. Vega encourages getting vaccinated before it’s too late. And be sure to wash your hands frequently to wash away your chances of infection.