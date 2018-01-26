ENGLEWOOD – A Suncoast school custodian is arrested on child pornography charges.

A custodian at Glenallen Alementary was arrested Thursday, January 25, in Englewood for possessing child porn. Detectives tracked 55-year-old Robert Hudson using his IP address and saw he downloaded more than 60 files of child porn images.

Hudson has been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. He’s in custody at the Sarasota County Jail.

The district’s spokesperson says none of the images appear to be related to students at Glenallen or within the Sarasota County School District. Hudson did pass a background check in 2016