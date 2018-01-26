MANATEE – A man was shot and killed by a Manatee County deputy Tuesday, January 23, after suspicion that he was armed. Friday night, friends, family and activists remembered Corey Mobley.

“No justice, no peace. No justice, no peace,” ralliers shouted.

A vigil and a protest dedicated to remembering Corey Mobley… and fighting for control.

Friday evening, Answer Suncoast, Black Lives Matter Manasota and the Rodney Mitchell Foundation assembled.

“We don’t know who killed him, who murdered Corey. We know almost nothing. Except for what the police are telling us. But we have seen this happen before. We’ve seen this happen before. We’ve seen Corey’s cousin get murdered before,” said Bryan Ellis with Answer Suncoast.

Activists demand answers. “When it comes to police brutality, why is it us? What is it that we’re doing? How do we portray ourselves to be the threat? We work we have families,” said Alton Lilly Junior with Black Lives Matter, Manasota.

The vigil began in the parking lot of the JC Penny located at the DeSoto Square Mall. Activists then made their way across the street to rally in front of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Family and Friends hold a vigil for the late Corey Mobley. More on this tonight @SNNTV. pic.twitter.com/DLtc0OvshP — Justin Robicheau (@pjrobicheau) January 27, 2018

With megaphones, picket signs and fur, protesters demanded justice for Mobley.

“We’re out here to get this ball rolling and to make sure we get justice in this case because we want the cop to be indited,” Ellis said.

Alton Lilly Jr. grew up next to Mobley; standing next to activists he shouted at deputies standing nearby, “Who is most likely to commit a mass murder? Black guy or white guy? White guy! What are you scared of?”

The group is marching to the front of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Tune in @SNNTV at 10 for the full story. pic.twitter.com/4mS12DaOJA — Jennifer Kveglis (@JkveglisSNN) January 26, 2018

Fighting for a righteous future.