TAMPA – A Tampa firefighter is honored for saving his neighbor’s life when his house catches on fire the day after Christmas. That firefighter is SNN’s Nadine Young’s older brother.

Surrounded by friends, family, co-workers and fire officials, Nadine’s brother, Luigi, a Tampa firefighter, received a prestigious award Thursday, January 25. He is now ‘Firefighter of the Quarter’ for 2018.

“It’s one of the most heroic thing I’ve seen in my 36 years,” says Tampa Fire Chief Thomas Forward. “Understand when a fire burns freely like this, it doubles in size every 90 seconds, so time is off the essence the temperature is really growing and it is a very very tough condition.”

Young was honored for saving his neighbor Paul Gregory’s life and his two pets from a house fire on December 26. Trapped inside his burning house, Young carried him out to safety.

“Luigi ‘Superman’ Young, what you did came from courage, form instinct and from help and humanity.”

“It’s an amazing example of what it means to be a public servant that Mr. Young was there to only help, he wasn’t there for any other reason.”

Young says he never expected to receive this award. He did what he was trained to do.

“It’s the culture of the fire service to help people when help is needed. I’m just happy I was in the right place at the right time to do what I had to do.”

“He epitomizes the definition of hero in this business.