SARASOTA – We’re all guilty of bad driving behaviors but which ones get on law enforcement’ nerves the most?

“Everybody just needs to know that the traffic is bad. There’s nothing we can do about it.”

Is it due to drivers… or roadways? According to our viewers, it’s no contest: dangerous driving. It raises not just your chance of an accident, but also the blood pressure of law enforcement officials.

“What frustrates me the most is what we call ‘blocking the box,’ when you pull into an intersection before you can clear it,” says Traffic Sergeant for the Sarasota Police Department, Bruce King.

“One of the things that drives me crazy though is no headlights on at hours dusk and dawn,” says Chief of Emergency Management for Sarasota County, Ed McCrane.

“Careless driving,” says Matt Binkley, Traffic Deputy with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s not that drivers are reckless with a willful intent, it’s just careless. And I think that’s due to them being inattentive.”

And your mood behind the wheel matters.

“Everybody’s quick to throw a fist in the air or a gesture in the air… why? You know you’ve cut somebody off before… have a little patience and don’t make everything a big drama.”

How to be less irritable? Give yourself more time.

“People are in a rush. If we just take time to prepare for our travels, we can leave 15 minutes earlier it keeps people from being frustrated it keeps people from being angry.”

That rush we’re in is the main reason Binkley stops drivers.

“That’s our number one excuse. Do you know why I pulled you over? ‘Oh, I’m sorry sir, I’m late for work or I was in a hurry.'”

And you hear it all the time… get off your phone or get off the road.

“Oh, there’s a lot of that. I actually witnessed a young lady texting in front of me one day and the light turned red, and she proceeded right through it and actually went right into a dump truck.”

“Stop texting, stop with the distracted driving and maybe some of those crashes would come down.”

Paying more attention to the screen on their device instead of the view out the windshield. And last but not certainly not least, don’t get the wrong impression.

“Everybody thinks we’re out here to write tickets and make money. The tickets we write don’t make us money because most of it goes to the state.”

King says he writes warnings if he can, but sometimes, it takes a wake up call.

“It’s not until somebody gets a $166 ticket, points on their license and their insurance rates go up that they realize maybe I should slow down, maybe I shouldn’t run that red light.”

So do yourself a favor. If you fail to stop, you’ll probably see a cop. Law enforcement says they try to educate drivers with social media campaigns.