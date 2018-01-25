SARASOTA – A Sarasota neighborhood lacking identity is finding its focus with help from the community. The Rosemary District is a 7 x 5 block area, covering U.S. 41 to N. Orange Ave. and 10th St. to Fruitville Road.

“Some people say it’s sort of like the Soho, arch district kind of thing,” said Frank Lambert, a broker associate and project representative for six projects in the district.

A contemporary district in proximity to Downtown, right along the Bay and packed with cafes, museums and theaters. But it hasn’t always been this way.

“Two and a half years ago and I’d have to beg to come in here and spend half a million dollars on a condo,” Lambert said.

In 2016, the Rosemary District Association stepped in with a vision and a plan.

Lambert said, “There’s been 24 new projects in the Rosemary District only in the last two and a half years and it’s a great combination of apartments, condominiums, retail, restaurants, a hotel.”

More than 1,500 residential units sold before construction completed… and this is just the beginning.

Wednesday evening, stakeholders held a meeting at the Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences. Lambert says these meeting used to only have a handful of attendees. Now it’s grown to more than 60 residents and business owners, putting together 120 recommendations for future improvements of the district

Residents pitched for projects to improve walkability, safety, and affordability.

“A park where I can take my daughter to and push her on swings. That would be cool,” said Andrew Wolfe, a resident.

David Lough moved from Longboat Key to the Rosemary District with high hopes.

“I’m all for a sense of community. Food trucks, a farmer’s markets or a permanent food haul,” he said.

Having faith that the Rosemary District is bound to bloom. “If we grow in the right way and as a community, I think the Rosemary Association, and Howard David who has been arranging has just done a fantastic job,” Lough said.