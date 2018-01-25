BRADENTON – Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for the person responsible for a shooting at an apartment complex.

It happened at about 10 A.M. Thursday, January 25, in the parking lot of the Oasis Apartments at 4300 18th Street wWest. Deputies say 19-year-old Diego Argandona was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

There are conflicting stories about what happened.

Anyone with information about this case can call Manatee Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.