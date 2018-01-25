MANATEE COUNTY – Four Manatee County teenagers have been charged with sexual battery for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in August 2017, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office report.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested Braden River High School students Timothy Hinds, 18, Joshua Calloway, 16, Isaiah Gallardo, 17, and Shamar Mobley, 15, on Jan. 19 and charged them as adults with the felony.

A 17-year-old suspect is still at large.

All the susoects were under the age of 18 when the incident occurred.

According to the arrest report:

The five teenagers met the victim at a house on 31st Circle East in Bradenton. She told detectives she sneaked out of her house to meet up with Calloway, then 15, to watch Netflix. They met and walked to the home, which was an apartment.

Calloway allegedly led the victim to a bedroom and shut the door and they watched television for 20 to 30 minutes, before four other teenage boys arrived at the apartment.

The reports says Calloway began arguing with the teenagers almost immediately and the victim stated she overheard them talking about her age and “being a virgin.”

Calloway went back to the room and shut the door and allegedly sexually assaulted the victim, who said she was afraid of Calloway and thought she would be hurt if she resisted, the report said.

After the assault, Gallardo, then 16, entered the room and began arguing with Calloway and they left the room.

One-by-one the other four teenagers, Gallardo, Hinds, then 17, Mobley, then 14, and an unnamed teenager, who has not yet been located, returned to the room and allegedly sexually assaulted the girl.

The victim explained to detectives that she was in fear for her safety because of the number of suspects and past knowledge of Calloway’s actions.

The 13-year-old girl did not reveal the sexual assault until Jan. 18, when she was interviewed by a children’s services counselor at Braden River High School.

A deputy questioned Gallardo at Braden River after receiving permission from his mother. Hinds originally denied the allegations, but then said that he had consensual sex with the victim.

Hinds allegedly said that the four other teenagers also had sex with the victim that night.

Calloway, Gallardo, Hinds and Mobley are being held at a juvenile booking facility, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Dave Bristow.

Due to the teens being charged as adults, we are publishing the named of the defendants.