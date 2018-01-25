MANATEE COUNTY – Five years after the death of Palmetto High School librarian Pat Mullins, his family is still searching for answers and the person responsible. His wife, Jill, remembers Pat as a good husband and father and thinks about the life he’s missing.

“He would be retired now,” Mullins said. “He was looking forward to retirement to start a new vocation. He wanted to be a grandfather so much, and our first grandchild is due in the next couple of weeks.”

On January 27th, 2013, he went missing after taking his boat out on the Braden River. Two days later, his boat was found with no signs of foul play.

“It was just the beginning of a real nightmare,” Mullins said. “Trying to figure out what happened to him.

His body was found another seven days later strapped to the boat’s anchor with an apparent shotgun wound to the side of his head.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office didn’t label the case a homicide.

“When you find someone tied in the anchor rope,” Mullins said. “With a gunshot wound to the side of their face, which they could not physically do, and it’s not classified a homicide, that’s beyond my comprehension.”

A spokesperson for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says the case is still an open death investigation not a homicide investigation, and a newly hired cold case detective is now in charge of the case.

“He contacted me once in December,” Mullins said. “And told me he was going to thoroughly review the file, and he and I would meet in January, so we’re getting toward the end of January, I hope this will happen.”

The Sheriff’s Office says in five years, no new leads have pointed to the case as a homicide. Jill Mullins says her husband was not suicidal and still has hope justice can be found.

“Pat’s death is not solved,” Mullins said. “Pat’s homicide is not solved, and we need that to be done.”

Jill Mullins is still collecting information about her husband’s death and raising reward money. For more information, visit her memorial Facebook page or call (941) 705-8575.