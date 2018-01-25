SARASOTA COUNTY – It’s better to give than receive and one organization pours out the generosity to the Suncoast.

The philanthropic group, Designing Daughters, wrote checks for 19 local nonprofit groups Thursday, January 25, at Community Foundation of Sarasota. Mothers Helping Mothers and Meals on Wheels were among the recipients.

Designing Daughters nominates and votes on a nonprofit group of their choosing to give grants to.

President of Designing Daughters Elli Baldwin says members can interact one on one with the nonprofit groups while Meals on Wheels can make a difference for a parent and child.

“By holding an event like this we’re able actually to get hands on time with the organization that we’re giving to. So that our members are seeing where those efforts where those moneys are going to, and it’s good to shed a tear now and then.”

“The grant that we applied for was for baby baskets through the food bank of Manatee. So we supply mothers and infants emergency baby baskets that include diapers, wipes, formula, and milk. It really helps the mothers and babies bridge that meal gap,” says Stephanie Grepling of Meals on Wheels.

Their next fundraiser will be at Big Top Brewery in February.