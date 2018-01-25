TALLAHASSEE – The bill to abolish the daylight saving time change advances in the Florida Senate. But even if the proposal receives approval from the full Legislature, the U.S. Department of Transportation and Congress would both have to act for the changes to occur.

The proposal seeks to put Panhandle counties in the same time zone as the rest of the state and for Florida to observe daylight saving time all year.

Much of the Panhandle is now in the Central time zone, while the rest of the state is in the Eastern time zone.

According to the Herald-Tribune, Sarasota Republican Greg Steube, who is sponsoring the proposal, initially sought to have the state exempted from daylight-saving time and observe standard time throughout the year.

But an amendment Tuesday, January 23, moved the bill closer to a House version which seeks year-round daylight saving time.