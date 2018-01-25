SARASOTA – Love is in the air at the Village of the Arts as the creative community prepares for February’s First Friday weekend. This year’s February Artwalk is called, “Sweetheart’s Stroll”. Artists and merchants throughout the Village are preparing new works of art that offer something for everyone.

Galleries and restaurants will be open for Sweetheart’s Stroll on Friday, February 2, from 6 P.M. to 9:30 P.M. and Saturday, February 3, from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. The Village of the Arts is located between 9th Avenue West and 17th Avenue West in Bradenton.

Also, the 11th annual Grand Ovation makes its return to Lakewood Ranch Main Street on Saturday, February 3, from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. Celebrating the area’s finest musicians, singers, dancers and drama troupes, this delightful mix of street festival and concert hall is a family-friendly event that is not to be missed. Explore the shops and boutiques of Main Street, dine at cozy restaurants and cafés and discover street vendors and local nonprofit groups. Admission and parking are free and seating is provided. No coolers, please.

If you have an event or opening you’d like to share, please email Nancy O’Neil at “gallery@snntv.com.”