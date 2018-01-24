ANNA MARIA ISLAND – A Bradenton Beach destination is in the running for Coastal Living Magazine’s No.1 ‘Happiest Seaside Town in 2018’ award.

Known for its bright buildings, beautiful beaches and bold bikes, Anna Maria Island is a shining star.

Now, the island is neck and neck for the spot, along with nine others from Belport, New York to Cambria, California.

But 20-year Anna Maria Island resident George Wilson says nothing compares to the beach town’s character.

“I just spent a month in Mexico, but I couldn’t wait to get back here. The beaches here are just as nice. Most of the people are very happy, we love it here. I love coming here. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done is move here,” Wilson said, “It’s wonderful. We get a lot of tourists that come here. It gets crowded in March, but it still doesn’t take away from the beauty of the place.”

The two-week voting period ends February 6th. Cast your vote here.