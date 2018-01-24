SARASOTA – When we asked viewers what bothers them most about Suncoast drivers, “older drivers” was a common answer.

“Most older drivers are good drivers, but as all of us age, we need to maintain our driving ability,” Sarasota County Assistant Tax Collector Sherri Smith said.

State law was amended in January 2004 to require all drivers 80 or older to have a vision test when they renew their licenses.

“Their driver’s license, should they pass the test, is valid for six years as opposed to eight,” Smith said.

The vision exam tests for distance, proving age is just a number. When it comes to driving, that number is 20/40.

“So anyone that isn’t able to pass at 20/40, we have to refer them to an eye care professional to have their eyes checked,” Smith said.

Eye Associates Opthalmologist Cathleen McCabe says she sees older patients every day.

“Even when they have poor vision, they still feel like they can accomplish the task they set out to do, which is get from here to there,” McCabe said.

When in reality, they are far from passing the driving vision test.

“A cataract, which is often the reason they can’t see, will cause them to also have difficulty at night, when headlights are coming toward them,” McCabe said. “In those circumstances a patient who can kind of get by during the day, maybe not even with legal driving vision, becomes almost incapacitated at night.”

Everybody gets cataracts. McCabe says it’s just a matter of when. If you have one in just one eye, you could lose your depth perception.

“Or they may develop glaucoma, and that takes their peripheral vision, and so they may not see that a car is coming up on the side of them,” McCabe said.

While the Tax Collector’s office will test your vision, they’re paying attention to more.

“If they have any physical disabilities that might impair their ability to operate a vehicle, we can refer those through the medical board in Tallahassee to have their driving ability checked,” Smith said.

Smith and McCabe aren’t trying to banish older drivers from the road.

“If I tell them, ‘You don’t have legal driving vision,’ it feels like what I’m saying is, ‘You’re not independent,'” McCabe said.

They both are just trying to make sure we’re all driving safely.

“All of us,” Smith said. “Regardless of age, we need to be cautious of that.”

McCabe says if you have a cataract, don’t worry. They are easy to remove. The Tax Collector’s office will check vision for no additional cost.