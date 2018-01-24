SARASOTA – We are inching closer to the high school basketball district playoffs.

Wednesday night, the Riverview boys basketball team hosted Southeast tonight in a non–district game. 4th QUARTER action and the Rams trailed, but Malachi Wideman hits the jumper to pull them closer.

Then Wideman hits Ben Bloom who finds Marlon Andrews who finds the bucket and the lead.

Tied now, as the Noles would not be deterred as Skyler Negrete navigates the Rams and gets it to Kevin Bank underneath and he tied it at 48.

Still tied when Tyrus Jackson hits Andrews down low for the reverse lay–up and back in the lead.

Trailing again by 2, Southeast’s Cedric Brooks with the lob pass in to Kam’ron Green to tie it again.

Then Bloom works it around to Jackson again and this time he buries a 3–pointer for a 53–50 lead but the Noles went on a run and won it 62–56. They are 14–6 on the season.