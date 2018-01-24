SARASOTA COUNTY – Sky Academy Englewood will now receive the same proportion of money from the district’s local-option property tax as other area charter schools.

The revised agreement was approved unanimously by the Sarasota County School Board Tuesday, January 23, after it previously discussed the issue at a December workshop.

According to the Herald-Tribune, founded in 2015, the middle school’s current agreement with the district provides the school $1,275 per student from Sarasota County rather than the total number of students. But the school, which is managed by Sky Family YMCA, has raised its grade from the Florida Department of Education to an A from a C in 2016. That increase prompted the school to ask the district if its contract could be renegotiated.

The school will receive around $268,000 from the local-option property tax this year, up from the $130,000 they received last year.