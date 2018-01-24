SARASOTA – With their fans safety in mind, the Baltimore Orioles have decided to extend the safety netting at Camden Yards and Ed Smith Stadium.

The team made an announcement they would be extending the netting past the dugouts at Ed Smith but with further, more specific, details coming soon.

Also, last September as the Rays played the Yankees at Yankee Stadium, a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier hit a toddler and sent her to the hospital. She had been watching the game with her grandparents and everyone in the stadium was visibly shaken.