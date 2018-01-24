BRADENTON – A domestic disturbance turns into a short pursuit with deputies, leaving one man dead.

Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a gas station in the 3000 block of Cortez Road at around 9:20 P.M. Tuesday, January 23, following reports of a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman. When they arrived, the man, 38-year-old Corey Mobley, fled the scene in a vehicle. Deputies later found Mobley pulling into a residence in the 6300 block of 6th Street West. Mobley got out of the vehicle and continued to run. Witnesses say Mobley yelled, “I got a gun for you,” and was seen reaching into his jacket. At that time, a Manatee County deputy shot him, a total of four times.

Mobley was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office held a briefing regarding the shooting on Wednesday, January 24, at the MCSO Operations Center. At the briefing, Sheriff Rick Wells said no gun was found at the scene.

Deputies say the mother of Corey Mobley’s children is not cooperating with the investigation.