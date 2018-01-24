BRADENTON – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting.

It happened at around 9:20 P.M. Tuesday, January 23. Deputies were called to a gas station in the 3000 block of Cortez Road following reports of a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman. When they arrived, the male suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect was later spotted pulling into a residence in the 6300 block of 6th Street West. He got out of the vehicle and deputies followed him as he ran behind a residence nearby.

Witnesses said the suspect yelled that he had a gun and was seen reaching into his pocket. At that time, a deputy shot him.

The suspect was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave as the agency investigates.