VENICE – For 25 years, Dan Kelly gave his heart and soul to the Venice High School wrestling program, 22 of those years as its head coach.

He gave so much, and got so much out of his wrestlers, that he won 8 State Championships, and was elected, and inducted, into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. Wednesday night, Prior to the Indians match against Palmetto, The school honored Kelly with a special plaque that will be placed in Venice’s Championship Hall.

Congratulations Dan! You have earned this, and so much more, with the impact you have had on so many lives.