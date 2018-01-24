SARASOTA – Lightning, rip currents, tornadoes, hurricanes and extreme heat… whatever the disaster, Severe Weather Awareness Week gives you an opportunity to get prepared.

“Be aware of what severe weather threats there are out there, and how to be prepared and respond to them if they happen.”

Every day of the week is focused on a different disaster for people to learn about and prepare for. Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane says it’s important for new residents to learn about precautions they should take.

“A lot of people have been moving to Florida,” McCrane said. “From areas where they may be used to blizzard conditions or things like that and they didn’t really come from a place where hurricanes are a problem. So, it’s an opportunity for people to look at the threats that we have here in Florida and learn what we have to do to be prepared for that.”

…Especially after last year’s hurricane season.

“Hurricane Irma last year really was an eye opener for a lot of people that moved here,” McCrane said. “And some people weren’t as prepared as they could have been.”

But it’s not just hurricanes you should prepare for.

“This is the time of year right now,” McCrane said. “In the winter and spring, where we could have a severe thunderstorm and tornado outbreak like we did in 2016, so it’s important to always be aware of those threats.”

Start by checking your emergency preparedness kit.

“Gives people an opportunity to put their supply kit together,” McCrane said. “To learn what they need to do, whether their home is safe enough to stay in, or if they need to evacuate.”

Review your emergency plan with your family and make sure everyone know where to go.

“Talk to your family about it,” McCrane said. “What are you going to do if a hurricane does threaten this year, if a tornado strikes in the middle of the night, do you know what the safe room in your home is. Do you have the disaster supplies, just take an opportunity to look at them.”

Sarasota County Emergency Services has been using social media all week to educate people and provide tips. You can look back and follow along by visiting their Facebook and Twitter pages.