SARASOTA – Carol Smith has been a member of Bath and Racquet Fitness Club for 23 years but plans to add new residential housing has her concerned.

“There’s a lot of traffic right now and I think that’s a concern for everybody with Trader Joe’s here and more residents, I don’t know how they are going to handle the traffic,” said Smith.

Manager Michael Brandon says the club owners propose spending three to four million dollars redeveloping the club and significant resources on a housing component.

“It’s going to be a health and fitness community,” said Brandon.

The 12-acre facility would add high rise condos, town homes and single-family homes. Residents fear the proposal could mean the already congested area around Trader Joe’s on U.S 41 could get worse.

Brandon says the City Commission approved a two to three-story building but they are looking to go even higher.

“I don’t know how they can rectify the traffic situation they can’t expand it or widened it,” said Smith.

There are concerns from residents and club members on how this will affect traffic @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/7R6WlgvSdy — Nadine Young (@_NadineYoung) January 24, 2018

“It simply doesn’t solve the problem it’s just asking for zoning to be changed and it’s not in the community’s best interest,” said Ben Cannon. He first heard about the Bath and Racquet plans through our newscast. Ben Cannon says since he found out about these plans, he is trying to inform others.

"Thank you for informing the community about that," said Cannon.

“Could you imagine here a nine-story building in a predominately single family home and businesses? It would be a permanent and drastic change to our skyline as well,” said Cannon.

Brandon says he understands the concerns and trying to come up with solutions.

“Were working with the city and with the planners of the city to look to see if we can find some ways to divert roads around traffic and there’s possibility of also looking into getting zone for a parking structure,” said Brandon.

There will be a community meeting at Bath and Racquet Thursday, January 25, at 5:30 P.M. discussing the new plans.