VENICE – The City of Venice will fund a fountain at the new William H. Jervey Jr. Public Library Reading Garden.

Two weeks ago, Venice City Council Member Jeanette Gates was the holdout who wanted to commit $100,000 for a fountain at the outdoor reading garden. Three council members favored paying a portion of the cost of putting solar panels on the roof and three favored funding a Compass Rose.

On Tuesday, January 23, the six other members reversed position and agreed to commit $100,000 to fund the fountain at the reading garden.

The Herald-Tribune reports in the interim, the Council was also able to ask Camille Cline, who is spearheading the Friends of the Venice Library’s fundraising efforts, what the Friends wanted the city to fund. She explained that the reading garden was high on the Friends’ list.