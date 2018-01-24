MANATEE COUNTY – Florida’s First Lady encourages the love of reading on the Suncoast.

To share her passion for reading and literacy, Ann Scott visited three Manatee County elementary schools Tuesday, January 23. She read to students at Willis Elementary and McNeal Elementary before concluding at Tara Elementary.

According to the Herald-Tribune, Scott has made reading and literacy a primary focus since her husband, Rick, became governor in 2011. She has participated in events like the Summer Literacy Adventure, where she reads to children in summer camps and has even read to a school in London.

Since 2011, she has read to students in all 67 counties in the state.