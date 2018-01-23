SARASOTA COUNTY – Venice High School football player Jeremy Trebbles, Jr. has been arrested with possession of cocaine.

According to the Herald-Tribune, the 18-year-old State Football champ was arrested with possession and intent to sell within a thousand feet of a school or place of worship, making this charge a first degree felony.

Trebbles (seen above as #1 at the 2017 7A State Championship) was arrested by the Sarasota Police Department Monday, January 22. He was released from the Sarasota County Jail on $20,000 bail.