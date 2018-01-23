SARASOTA COUNTY – Venice High School football player Jeremy Trebbles, Jr. has been arrested for possession of cocaine.

According to the Herald-Tribune, the 18-year-old State Football champ was arrested on a first degree felony charge of possession of cocaine with intent to sell within a thousand feet of a school or place of worship.

Trebbles was released from the Sarasota County Jail on 20,000 bail.

Venice Indians football coach John Peacock told us, “My feelings for Jeremy are that of a parent. As a parent, you’re going to have kids that make mistakes all the time. We’re going to try to do our best to give Jeremy help and get him back on track so he can be a positive influence on our community one day. Football is secondary right now. We just have to figure out how to get him back on track so he can have a positive life and move on from here.”

Trebbles had offers to play in college from Boston College, South Florida, Middle Tennessee State and others. He will be arraigned at 9 A.M. February 23.