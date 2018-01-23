NBC News – Two students are killed and 17 others wounded when a 15-year-old opens fire inside a Kentucky high school early Tuesday, January 23.

The chaos began just after the morning bell at Marshall County High School in Benton.

“I was pulling in and all these people were running from the school, and screaming and crying,” said junior Eric Holder.

A 15-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were killed.

Police say the shooter was a student as well, armed with a handgun.

Investigators say there are no clear signs of a motive.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2n8KCnB