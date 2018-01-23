SIESTA KEY – Firefighters battle a two-alarm fire at a four-story condo on Siesta Key.

The Sarasota Fire Department responded around 3:30 P.M. Tuesday, January 23, to reports of a fire at 1122 Windsong Lane. Units on scene used a water cannon to fight the blaze.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Fire Chief Regnier speaking with @HalliePeiletSNN of @SNNTV on the Windsong Lane Fire. Story will air at 5 p.m. pic.twitter.com/B1nwN4uHnL — SCG Emergency Svcs (@scgovEOC) January 23, 2018

SCFD called second alarm. No injuries reported. They're still investigating the cause of the fire. @SNNTV https://t.co/oZEGyuRID4 — Hallie Peilet (@HalliePeiletSNN) January 23, 2018

#TrafficAdvisory: The 5900 block of Midnight Pass Road is currently down to one lane for what is expected to be at least an hour. Deputies are assisting with traffic as @scgovEOC responds to a structure fire. No injuries reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/EkYO5fFuIl — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) January 23, 2018