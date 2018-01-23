SARASOTA – The Booker Tornadoes have been like Tornadoes this season because they have taken the Suncoast by storm. 17–2 and #4 in the State in 6A.

Tuesday night, they took on Lake Wales in a district battle. Booker is undefeated in the district.

Booker trailed by 9 midway through the 2nd quarter, but they flashed for the camera, Curtis Butler with the rebound to Johnnie Williams for the slam.

Lake Wales would get a bucket early in the tornadoes run, but then they were like whirling dervishes. Jordan Clark on the inbounds to King Winkfield who threads the needle to the basket for the bucket cutting it to 5.

Then after a Lake Wales rebound, Winkfield strips it and returns the favor by getting it to Clark who buries the 3.

Just before the half, Williams makes the steal then hits Jordan Curtis who scores to bring the Tornadoes all the way back, and they won a tight one 76–75.