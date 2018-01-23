SARASOTA – We asked; now we’re listening.

Seventy percent of our viewers who responded to our poll voted roundabouts are not an improvement to Suncoast roadways.

While some prefer them over traffic signals, most saw them to be harmful. Why?

The general consensus: because people don’t know how to use them, which is due in part to part-time residents or tourists who aren’t used to seeing one.

“As people get more comfortable with them and understand how they work, I think they will understand and appreciate some of the benefits,” City of Sarasota Engineer Alex Davis Shaw said.

The city first put in roundabouts because of the lack of right of way.

“And we have a lot of buildings and uses along the corridor, so trying to expand the right of way and put in more lanes is tricky,” Davis Shaw said.

The solution was a traffic structure safer and more efficient than a traffic signal.

“One of the challenges with a stoplight, or traffic signal, is that you have movements in many directions,” Davis Shaw said. “Whether you’re a driver, or you’re a pedestrian you have to be on the lookout for right turners, through movements, left turners.”

With roundabouts you only need to look in one direction – as a driver and a pedestrian.

“Then once you clear that leg, you look one direction, clear the next leg..less points of conflict,” Davis Shaw said.

75% less to be exact. According to FDOT, conventional intersections have 32 conflict points, or opportunities for collision.

The round structure allows for up to a 50% increase in traffic capacity, and the slower vehicle speeds result in fewer crashes.

The roundabouts are saving lives, with up to a 90% reduction in fatalities statewide and a 70% reduction in injury crashes.

But all of this means nothing if you don’t know how to navigate it.

Here’s who has the right of way: pedestrians, drivers outside the circle who arrived first, and drivers already navigating the circle.

“You don’t go into the roundabout unless there’s a gap to enter the roundabout, and once you’re in the roundabout, you have the right of way to stay in the lane as designated. Then you exit,” Davis Shaw said.

It’s pretty simple for single lanes, but we are going to start seeing multi-lane roundabouts popping up, and Davis Shaw’s advice for those: Know what move you’re going to make.

“Just as you do at a signal, you need to be in the proper lane,” Davis Shaw said. “You don’t get into the left lane if you’re gonna make a right turn.”

Whether you like roundabouts or not, the city is bringing traffic full circle.

Plans for future roundabouts include one at U.S. 41 & Gulf Stream Ave., and one at U.S. 41 & Fruitville Rd.