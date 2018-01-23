DESOTO COUNTY – A Sarasota County deputy is picking up the pieces after she losses everything when her home goes up in flames.

Sarasota County Deputy Anna Ferguson returned home Monday, January 22, after an 86-hour work week.

“If he didn’t wake me up, I probably would not be here,” said Ferguson.

She was sound asleep when she was awaken by her step son after he saw flames coming from one of the bedrooms.

“I didn’t hear the alarm. My door was closed where the fire started and my bedroom sits. I probably wouldn’t have gotten out at all,” said Ferguson.

She says the flames were moving fast but she did what she could to prevent from spreading.

“I tried putting the fire out with a towel I threw some water on it and thought I got it under control,” said Ferguson.

This is what’s left of @SarasotaSheriff Deputy Anna Ferguson home after it became enfguled in flames. @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/55DQeLMvAK — Nadine Young (@_NadineYoung) January 23, 2018

The only thing she managed to grab was her wedding ring and her cell phone.

Ferguson moved into the Arcadia mobile home in September to save money so she and her husband could buy a home for their three children.

“Our heart really just breaks for her and we want her to know we are thinking about her and we support her and her family and the sheriff’s office is going to do anything and everything we can to make sure she is taken care of,” said Kaitlyn Perez, Spokesperson for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

She received a surprise visit from Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputy Colonel Kurt Hoffman.

“I brought $2,000 from the gift of giving,” said Hoffman.

Her family in law enforcement and the community helping her pick up the pieces.

For more information Ferguson’s sister set up a Gofundme page here.