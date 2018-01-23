SARASOTA – Also, the Sarasota Sailors took on the Manatee Hurricanes in girls basketball. The Sailors led in the 1st quarter when Kelly Brown adds to the lead with a breakaway lay-up, in fact while I was there she happened to be the only Sailor to score.

The Hurricanes had their chances. Opheilia Lidge to Jada Mullinex who finds Marisa Armer who, after missing the first shot, follows it up with the bucket.

But Downtown Kelly Brown makes the steal and goes all the way the other way with the basket as the Sailors sailed to victory, 70-43.