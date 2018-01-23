SARASOTA – After seven years in public office, Sarasota County Commissioner Paul Caragiulo has decided not to run for re-election this year. Caragiulo also chooses to endorse longtime Sarasota GOP activist Christian Ziegler to take his place.

Caragiulo tells the Herald-Tribune he wants to spend more time with his family and get more involved in his family’s restaurant business.

Caragiulo, a Sarasota Republican, has been one of the most prominent and outspoken elected leaders in the region since he first was elected to the Sarasota City Commission in 2011. He has been a key voice on a host of policy debates, from development issues to homelessness and tax policy.

Not known for being especially partisan, Caragiulo’s endorsement of Ziegler as his successor may surprise some.