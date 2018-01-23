SARASOTA – The Tampa and Sarasota areas are picked as some of the top destinations to relocate to in 2017.

Coming in at No. 5 on the list, the Tampa Bay area held its position from 2016. It fell in line just behind Atlanta at No. 1, Phoenix at No. 2, Dallas at No. 3 and Houston at No. 4. Atlanta has held the top spot for eight years straight.

Historically, four Southeast markets continue to be placed on this list, including Atlanta, Charlotte, Orlando and of course the Tampa Bay area. The company said Florida and Texas are the only states to have multiple markets appear every year.