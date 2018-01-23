BRADENTON – The Manatee Players will partner with the Pittsburgh Pirates for a twist on the operetta, The Pirates of Penzance, during the 2018-19 season.

The season will also include the area’s first production of the Broadway musical hit Newsies, one world premiere and a host of shows new to the community theater. The season will also include the area premieres of the musical Anne of Green Gables and Elf, the Musical, based on the 2003 Will Ferrell movie.

The Herald-Tribune says the classic Kander and Ebb musical Cabaret is the only repeat for the community theater in a season that includes first productions of Mary Poppins, Ain’t Misbehavin‘ and Barnum, about circus producer P.T. Barnum, the subject of the current film, The Greatest Showman.

Director Scott Keys will develop an adaptation of The Pirates of Penzance as part of a partnership with the Pittsburgh Pirates leading into the 2019 spring training season.