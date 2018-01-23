MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee County Commissioner Charles Smith is calling for Palmetto Youth Center executive director Reggie Bellamy to resign “immediately.”

In a hastily called news conference Monday, January 22, Smith said Bellamy, a student support specialist at Buffalo Creek Middle School and Palmetto High School basketball coach, neglects the youth center, a community-operated facility that receives county funding. Smith said the executive director position at the center, which he held several years ago, is supposed to be a full-time job.

Bellamy confirmed to the Herald-Tribune he is a full-time employee of the school district. Yet he called Smith’s allegations about the youth center’s decline to be “an unfortunate and false statement… It’s unfortunate he has that angle.”

Bellamy refused to make additional comments.