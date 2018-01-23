SARASOTA COUNTY – The Community Foundation of Sarasota County awards hurricane grants to local nonprofits. They awarded $322,924 from the Hurricane Irma Relief and Recovery Fund to 41 local nonprofit organizations in order to assist with recovery efforts or expenses directly related to Hurricane Irma.

According to the Herald-Tribune, these expenses included evacuation costs, lost wages, overtime costs, equipment and preparation costs, relief for clients, business property damage and lost revenue. Individual grants ranged from $500 to $40,000.

Donations were collected locally and from around the country, and the fund was boosted by a $100,000 gift from The Patterson Foundation and an additional $100,000 commitment from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County’s board.