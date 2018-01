SARASOTA – SHOT Show 2018 is underway. It’s described as one of the world’s biggest gun shows. It started Tuesday, January 23 and goes through the 26 at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas. The Gun Writer, Lee Williams, tells us some of the new gear debuting at the expo:

Tactical clothing from Dickie’s

The world’s first modular pistol from ZRODelta

Israeli Military Industries releases new shotgun