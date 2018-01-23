SARASOTA – Sarasota Sheriff’s Office deputies say they’ve located a wanted man who escaped from a behavioral healthcare facility in Sarasota.

The Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Brian Stusalitus was arrested earlier this month for trespassing school grounds and disturbing the peace. A few days after being booked into the County Jail, Stusalitus was Baker Acted and taken to Coastal Behavioral Healthcare in Sarasota.

News Channel 8 reports deputies found out Sunday night that Stusalitus jumped over a wall and escaped the facility. Sarasota Police then issued a warrant for his arrest.

Deputies with the Fugitive Apprehension Unit found Stusalitus near the intersection of Ashton and Swift Roads in Sarasota on Monday, January 22. He was taken back to the Sarasota County Jail.