SARASOTA – SNN’s Grant Boxleitner is interviewing the three candidates this week for the Special Election to fill the vacant State House District 72 seat.

State Rep. Alex Miller resigned from the seat late last year. The Special Election is February 13.

In part one, Libertarian candidate Alison Foxall talks about her campaign and discusses the issues.

Republican candidate James Buchanan’s interview will air 5 P.M. Wednesday, while Democratic candidate Margaret Good’s interview will air at 5 P.M. Thursday.